50 villages to get waste management units

Zilla Panchayat President Dinaker Babu said an action plan worth Rs 187.3 crore for this fiscal was submitted to the government seeking approval to take up the welfare

programmes.

Addressing the gathering at the district planning committee meeting, Dinaker Babu said according to the action plan Rs 33,388.08 lakh was set aside for taluk panchayat and Rs 97 lakh for gram panchayats to help them to take up developmental works.

The departments concerned will implement the projects. He added that when compared to the previous year, Zilla Panchayat had received 3.75% of additional funds which will be used to construct roads and buildings. Developmental works initiated this year has increased by 10 to 12% when compared to the previous year.

Following the recommendations of the 14th finance commission, the allocations to gram panchayat will be through Zilla Panchayat.

Once the action plan is prepared, it will be approved and funded by Zilla Panchayat. Babu said that Zilla Panchayat had received Rs 527.74 lakh, taluk panchayat had received Rs 200 lakh and gram panchayat had received Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Under drinking water, cleanliness and sanitation programmes, the Zilla Panchayat had received Rs 32.14 crore for 2019-20. Rs 463 lakh is earmarked for four multi village drinking water projects. Rs 620.96 lakh for 120 works under a single village drinking water scheme.

He added that programs are designed according to the needs of people under Mission Anthyodaya and Namma Grama Namma Rasthe programme. As many as 50 villages received funds to build solid and liquid waste management units under Swacchh Bharat Mission programme.

“As many as Rs 70 to 80 lakh income was generated for the scientific disposal of 3,500 kilograms of solid and 2,500 kilograms of liquid waste generated at the units,” he said.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Preethi Gehlot said plans were chalked out to set up multi village solid waste management units.

“Udupi district is the pilot project for vermi-filter composting toilets,” she said.