58-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 from Mangaluru's Boloor

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 30 2020, 16:10 ist
A 58-year-old woman from Boloor in Mangaluru has been tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The woman is undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh. 

She was in contact with P501 who was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26.  P501 was infected after coming in contact with P432 who was undergoing treatment for stroke at a private hospital in Mangaluru. 

The district administration has sealed Boloor area by placing barricades on all the roads leading the area. 

Dakshina Kannada has so far recorded 22 positive cases and 12 have been cured and discharged. There are eight active cases undergoing treatment at designated hospital. Two have lost their lives owing to coronavirus in the district.

