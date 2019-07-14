Aadhaar registration on wheels from today

A vehicle to register Aadhaar for the residents of 167 haadis in Kodagu district will be launched on July 15. This is the first of its kind initiative in the state where a mobile Aadhaar registration vehicle is used for registration.

The project is organised jointly by the district administration, zilla panchayat and ITDP and the vehicle will be flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

The Aadhaar registration drive will be held for 15 days in the district and the tribals should make use of the facility, said ITDP officer C Shivakumar.

The registration drive will be held for Sinkona and Nathangala haadi residents at Kutta Boys Hostel (July 15); for residents of Nanacchigadde, Kemkolli, Chandanakere haadi at Nanacchigadde Government Higher Primary School (July 16); for residents of Nagarahole, Gonigadde haadi at Nagarahole Ashrama School (July 17); for residents of Nittur, Tattekere, Dalimbe Thota, Bendeguthi, Kollihadi at Nitturu Ashrama School (July 18); residents of Kothooru, Brahmagiri haadi at Kothooru Ashrama School (July 19); for residents of Bannamotte, Nemmale, Talavageri, Harihara haadi at Srimangala Government School (July 20); for residents of line houses at Nirunani, Teralu, Parakatageri, Badagarakeri, Poradu, Konageri, Cheniwada, Begooru at Hudikeri (July 22).

The drive will be held at other tribal colonies in the month of August.