An accidental fire in a coir factory gutted coir and other raw materials worth lakhs of rupees at the industrial layout in Birur on Sunday.

The coir factory belongs to Eranna Gowda B Tadakanahalli. Four fire tenders from Kadur, Tarikere and Chikkamagaluru rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire till evening. However, the fire could not be doused until late in the evening.

Water was supplied to the spot through tractor to douse the fire.