Accused in Hatur twin murder nabbed

The accused in the twin murder case of Hatur near Gonikoppa has been arrested by Gonikoppa police after 11 years on Monday.

Nagesh is the arrested. He, along with his accomplice Suresh, are accused of murdering Kokkalemada Ayyappa and Kamalamma, a couple, in 2008.

Suresh was arrested immediately after the murder while Nagesh was absconding.

Natives of Singanapura, Chamarajanagara, Nagesh and Suresh had come to Kodagu to work in plantations. With an intention to rob money and valuables, both of them hacked Ayyappa and Kamalamma to death, using sharp-edged weapons.

Nagesh was hiding in Chennai for the past several years. Later, he came back, left his first wife and married a second time. For the last few days, he had been living in Kambibane in Somwarpet.

In 2008, an investigation team led by then Sub Inspector of Gonikoppa, P K Raju, had arrested Suresh. Now the team comprising Sandeep, Krishna, Nanjappa, Mohan and other police personnel have successfully nabbed the other accused, Nagesh.

Nagesh has been remanded in judicial custody.