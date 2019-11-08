Action against GP Prez, Vice Prez on burial ground row

Action has been initiated against the President, Vice President and the Panchayat Development Officer of Napoklu Gram Panchayat, for exhuming bodies from the Hindu burial ground in Bethu village and leveling the place for waste management unit.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Lakshmi, Tahsildar Mahesh and Madikeri rural station Circle Inspector of Police C N Diwakar conducted a spot inspection at the Hindu burial site on Thursday.

Speaking later, Executive Officer Lakshmi said that the Panchayat Development Officer Chondakki has been transferred. Notices have been issued to Gram Panchayat president and vice president, seeking an explanation from them. A report in this regard will be submitted soon, she said.

Tahsildar Mahesh said that cases have been registered against the Gram Panchayat president and vice president.

During an inspection conducted by the police, the remains of the exhumed bodies were found in the place.

Leaders of Hindu outfits have urged to initiate serious action against the accused.

The Napoklu Gram Panchayat had dug a 100 X 25 feet and 10 feet deep trench in the Hindu burial ground, towards waste management. The land falls under the survey number 37/2 of Bethu village in Napoklu hobli. As the activities of dumping waste in the trench were found from the last several days, the local people vented their ire and staged protests, against the Gram Panchayat authorities.