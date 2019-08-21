Activist to wear Snake Queen dress to raise funds

Social activist and theatre artiste Ramanji will entertain people by appearing in ‘Snake Queen’ dress on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

Ramanji told mediapersons at Press Club on Wednesday that he was keen on wearing something different for Janmashtami celebrations.

Ramanji has always received applause for his unique and attractive costumes.

“I wear different costumes with the objective to raise funds and help the needy and the poor. With the help of my friends and like-minded people, I have been entertaining people adorning various costumes for the past seven years,” he said.

The costume ‘Snake Queen’ is designed by Prashanth Udyavara. Ramanji had enacted as Nagasadhu, Mayan and Thaiyyam in the past during Vittlapindi celebrations.

Ramanji said that he had identified one Sonia, studying in Class III in a school in Kundapur, as the beneficiary for his charity work this year.

Sonia is suffering from brain tumor and the doctors in a private hospital in Manipal had told the parents that the surgery will cost Rs seven lakh.

He said he would donate the entire money for her treatment as her parents were not able to bear the surgery expenses. He has received good response all these years.

Ramnaji had a tough childhood and Namma Bhoomi, an NGO in Kundapur, had come to his rescue and helped him pursue his studies.

He will entertain people for two days on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Vittlapindi on August 23 and 24.