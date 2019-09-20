Address problems of civic workers: Sunil Deodhar

BJP National Secretary Sunil V Deodhar urged Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to address the woes of its Pourakarmilkas.

He was addressing the gathering during the ‘Seva Sapthaha’ organised by the district BJP at Vysha Education Society near PVS circle on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Protective gear

“Civic workers who have been toiling to keep the city’s streets clean fear losing their jobs,” he said and urged MCC to provide protective gear including face masks and gloves to the civic workers.

Sunil said BJP was observing Seva Sapthaha in order to recognise the services of civic workers and ‘D’ group staff. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had utilised Rs 300 crore obtained by auctioning gifts, he received during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujrat towards many welfare schemes.

‘Humble background’

“The PM knows the perils of hunger and poverty. Coming from a humble background, he saw his mother Hira Ben working tirelessly to manage the daily expenses of the household. This made him launch various schemes for the rural women from economically less privileged families,” Deodhar said.

“The PM has contributed better ‘HIRA’ to India, where H stands for Highways, I for Information Technology, R stands for Railways and A for Airports”, he said. Sunil also urged BJP leaders not to use plastic flexes and banners.

Plastic flexes

He directed party workers to remove the flexes installed at the venue of the programme. “The PM had requested residents not to put up banners on his birthday”.

He urged people to use biodegradable material instead of single-use plastic. Deodhar urged district BJP office-bearers to request various charitable trusts in the district to sponsor the education for specially-abled children.

Sunil V Deodhar washed the feet of civic worker Honnamma Mahakalipadpu on the occasion. Honnamma has been working as civic worker in Dongarakeri area from the last 37 years. Group ‘D’ and civic workers were felicitated on the occasion.

BJP Dakshina Kannada Vice President Ravishankar Mijar, General Secretary Capt

Brijesh Chowta, Treasurer Sanjay Prabhu, former legislator Yogish Bhat and BJP

South committee General Secretary Prabhamalini were present at the programme among others.