District In-charge Secretary Anbu Kumar has urged the people to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines in the district.

The district is witnessing a surge in Covid cases for the last week. Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers frequently, should be followed strictly, he said.

He was speaking during a meeting to control the Covid-19 pandemic at the DC’s office in Madikeri.

People should be cautious following the rise in Covid cases. Covid vaccines should be received by all the frontline officials. Those who took the vaccines should motivate others to go for the jab, he added.

‘Complete works before monsoon’

The district in-charge secretary directed officials to complete the ongoing development works before the onset of the monsoon.

Measures should be taken to improve the SSLC exams, he said.

The officials should ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water during peak summer, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that Kodagu district stands second in the state in the vaccination drive in Karnataka.

The district administration is striving to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. All the precautionary measures have been taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district, she added.

DHO Dr K Mohan said that a total of 1,91,152 samples have been tested in the district since last March.

The district has registered 6,508 positive cases so far. As many as 6,313 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, tahsildar Mahesh and others were present.