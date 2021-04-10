‘Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines’

‘Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines’

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 10 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 23:58 ist
District In-charge Secretary Anbu Kumar speaks at a meeting in Madikeri.

District In-charge Secretary Anbu Kumar has urged the people to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines in the district.

The district is witnessing a surge in Covid cases for the last week. Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers frequently, should be followed strictly, he said.

He was speaking during a meeting to control the Covid-19 pandemic at the DC’s office in Madikeri.

People should be cautious following the rise in Covid cases. Covid vaccines should be received by all the frontline officials. Those who took the vaccines should motivate others to go for the jab, he added.

‘Complete works before monsoon’

The district in-charge secretary directed officials to complete the ongoing development works before the onset of the monsoon.

Measures should be taken to improve the SSLC exams, he said.

The officials should ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water during peak summer, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that Kodagu district stands second in the state in the vaccination drive in Karnataka.

The district administration is striving to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. All the precautionary measures have been taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district, she added.

DHO Dr K Mohan said that a total of 1,91,152 samples have been tested in the district since last March.

The district has registered 6,508 positive cases so far. As many as 6,313 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, tahsildar Mahesh and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

District In-charge Secretary Anbu Kumar
Kodagu
Covid-19 guidelines
surge in cases

Related videos

What's Brewing

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

This book 'proves' that Hanuman was born in Tirumala

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

 