Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines: Dakshina Kannada DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed people to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Effective measures have been implemented by the district administration to reduce the Covid-19 cases in the district, he added.

The cinema hall, multiplexes and theatres should adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. The screening of the movies is allowed with 50% seating capacity. The colleges will start offline classes from July 26. All the teachers, non-teaching staff and students should have availed at least one dose of vaccine before attending offline classes, he said.