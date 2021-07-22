Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines: Dakshina Kannada DC

Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines: Dakshina Kannada DC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 23:24 ist

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed people to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Effective measures have been implemented by the district administration to reduce the Covid-19 cases in the district, he added.

The cinema hall, multiplexes and theatres should adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. The screening of the movies is allowed with 50% seating capacity. The colleges will start offline classes from July 26. All the teachers, non-teaching staff and students should have availed at least one dose of vaccine before attending offline classes, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dakshina Kannada
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V
Covid-19 guidelines
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 