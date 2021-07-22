Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines: Dakshina Kannada DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed people to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines.
Effective measures have been implemented by the district administration to reduce the Covid-19 cases in the district, he added.
The cinema hall, multiplexes and theatres should adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. The screening of the movies is allowed with 50% seating capacity. The colleges will start offline classes from July 26. All the teachers, non-teaching staff and students should have availed at least one dose of vaccine before attending offline classes, he said.
