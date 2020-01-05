Admar seer’s ‘Pura Pravesha’ to be grand on January 8

Admar Mutt has already begun its preparations for the forthcoming Paryaya to be held on January 18. One of the significant pre-Paryaya ritual, ‘Pura Pravesha’, will be organised with pomp and grandeur on January 8.

The celebration marks the home coming of Admar Mutt junior seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami, who will ascend the Paryaya throne, after his pilgrimage across the country.

Speaking to media, Sri Krishna Seva Balaga Honorary President and MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that 67 folk troupes, comprising students and traditional band sets, would be the centre of attraction on the occasion.

The seer will be entering the temple town through the traditional entrance, Jodukatte. He will be welcomed by offering ceremonial greetings by devotees and dignitaries. The seer will enter Sri Krishna Mutt at 5.55 pm as per ‘muhurtham’, the MLA said.

Bhat said traditional way of celebrations would be given priority during the Paryaya Mahothsava as per the wish of the future Paryaya seer. As a result, students and other folk artistes will present folk dance, tiger dance among others. Cultural programmes will begin at Poornaprajna Mantap on Car Street at 6 pm.

An added attraction is the seer’s decision to make Paryaya celebration plastic-free. Cloth banners will be used all over the places during the procession and celebrations.

He said 43 temporary welcome arches would be erected across the town for the Mahothsava and youth clubs were involved in the task. Tulu culture and tradition will be highlighted during the mahothsava. He said that Pejawar seer’s death was a huge loss and had its own impact on the celebrations. However, all attempts will be made to keep the sadness away and to engage the devotees in the celebrations, Bhat added.