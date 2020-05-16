Aldoor PSI suspended

Aldoor police station PSI K R Sunitha has been suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty.

It is said that PSI had failed to file a case against those who were transporting lethal weapons in a car at Thudukooru on March 8. Reportedly, Rakesh, Nihal, Sharief and Jubair were transporting lethal weapons. In spite of noticing it, she failed to register a case.