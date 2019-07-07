‘All buses must operate from new pvt stand’

All buses should shift to the new private bus stand in public interest, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has said.

The buses will move in one way for a month, starting July 10, on experimental basis, she added.

She was chairing the district road safety meeting held at her office on Sunday.

One-way traffic

“The buses should reach the new private bus stand through the General K S Thimayya Circle – Raja Seat – LIC office route. From the new bus stand, the buses will travel via Industrial Estate – KSRTC bus stand – Squadron leader Ajjamada Devayya Circle – General Thimayya Circle on one way,” she explained.

The officer said that even after one year of inauguration, the private bus stand facility is not available for the public. “There is no point in postponing the operation of buses from the new bus stand. The buses should start plying from the private bus stand. All the concerned should cooperate,” she requested.

Hosuru Ramesh Joyappa, president of the Private Bus Operators’ Association, requested that buses be allowed to move on the private bus stand – Press Club – Industrial Estate route. If the buses take the SBI Road, the traffic density will increase, he pointed out.

In response, the deputy commissioner said that the buses will move on the route set by the district administration for a month. “If necessary, however, changes will be made after discussing with the Police Department and Regional Transport Authority at a meeting to be held on July 25,” she added.

Tourist rush

The bus operators, meanwhile, pointed out that the private buses find it difficult to travel through Raja Seat Road, due to the large number of tourist vehicles. The operators requested that another bus stand be provided near the old private bus stand for use of passengers.

Autorickshaw drivers’ association president Medappa asked the authorities to make facilities to set up an autorickshaw stand near the new private bus stand.

There was also a request for power connection at the new private bus stand in Kushalnagar.