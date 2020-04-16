Ambulance driver reaches B'luru in record time

Ambulance driver reaches B'luru in record time

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 16 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 22:50 ist

Manipal Ambulance Response Services (MARS) ambulance driver Nishanth reached Bengaluru with a record time of 3 hours 45 minutes recently.

Lauding the driver, Interventional Cardiologist and HoD, Cardiology Department, KMC Hospital, Dr Padmanabha Kamath said that the ambulance ferried a five-year-old prospective liver transplant recipient from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

Nishanth said that last few weeks have been very tough as he had to drive to Bengaluru five times. Taking the of a five-year-old child to Bengaluru was memorable, he added.

Dr Kamath said, "To me, these are the real-life heroes, especially in these difficult times.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
ambulance
driver reaches
Bengaluru
record time
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 