Ambulance driver reaches B'luru in record time

Manipal Ambulance Response Services (MARS) ambulance driver Nishanth reached Bengaluru with a record time of 3 hours 45 minutes recently.

Lauding the driver, Interventional Cardiologist and HoD, Cardiology Department, KMC Hospital, Dr Padmanabha Kamath said that the ambulance ferried a five-year-old prospective liver transplant recipient from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

Nishanth said that last few weeks have been very tough as he had to drive to Bengaluru five times. Taking the of a five-year-old child to Bengaluru was memorable, he added.

Dr Kamath said, "To me, these are the real-life heroes, especially in these difficult times.”