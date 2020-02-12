Anganwadi workers to get smartphones in March: Shashikala Jolle

Anganwadi workers in Karnataka will be given smartphones in March under the Poshan scheme, the Centre’s ambitious initiative to map every child, pregnant woman and lactating mother, said Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle.

Speaking after inaugurating Jilla Sthree Shakti Samavesha organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat, Women and Child Development Department and

Jilla Sthree Shakti Okkuta here on Wednesday, she said the Union government’s flagship programme—Poshan Abhiyan—for removing malnourishment in the country, is

yet to be implemented in the state.

Through the smartphone, the government can monitor the growth of the child after the child is admitted to the anganwadi centre. It will also help to monitor every activity like the functioning of the Anganwadi, the immunisation status of children, number of children attending anganwadis. It will also help to check pilferage of food meant for children in anganwadi centres, said the minister.

Regretting that the Women and Child Development Ministry was a neglected one, the Minister for Women and Child Development vowed to make her Ministry so significant that it would become one among the prominent departments in the state.

Lauding Sthree Shakthi groups in Dakshina Kannada for repaying the loans borrowed effectively, she said anganwadi centres are functioning transparently in the district.

The falling sex ratio in most parts of the country is a matter of serious concern. The sex ratio in the country is 1000:829. If this trend continues, it will be a danger to society. The discrimination between a male and female child is still prevalent in rural areas, where a girl child is still considered as a burden. Such mentality among the families should be removed, she said.

Stating that women have excelled in all walks of life, the minister said that the state and Central governments have chalked out various programmes for the welfare of women and children. There is a need to take the welfare programmes to the beneficiaries.

Further, she said the honorarium for anganwadi workers has been hiked by the Yediyurappa led government. The department of women and child development had not seen any promotion in the last 10 years. The officials are now being promoted in the department.

Shashikala Jolle said that Sthree Shakthi groups will be strengthened through various programmes which will be announced in the budget. The department will also make arrangement for the marketing of the products produced by Sthree Shakthi groups.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary also spoke. Best Sthree Shakthi groups in the taluks were awarded on the occasion.

Department of Women and Child Development Deputy Director Usman said that there are 3,980 Sthree Shakthi groups in the district with 57,459 members. The groups have saved a sum of Rs 104 crore so far.