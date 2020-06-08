‘Announce minimum support price for copra’

DHNS
DHNS, Kadur,
  • Jun 08 2020, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 01:06 ist

A farmers’ delegation will meet Horticulture minister and urge state government to announce minimum support price for copra, said former MLA Y S V Datta.

Speaking to reporters, he said the central government had announced assistance for farmers under its Covid relief package. As a complementary to it, support price for ragi and paddy has already been announced. However, no support price has been announced for the copra. Coconut is the prime crop in Kadur region. The continuous drought for the last few years has severe affected the coconut growers, Datta added.

The JD(S) leaders and representatives of the farmers will meet the minister on June 10. A memorandum, seeking support price for the copra, will be submitted to the chie  minister through the Horticulture minister, he added.
 

