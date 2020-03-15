Apartment installs automatic organic waste converter

An automatic organic waste converter, ‘BioMali’, installed at Sai Grandeur Apartment was inaugurated by MLA D Vedavyas Kamath on Saturday.

Hayka is the dealer for BioMali of Netel company from Mumbai.

Hayka Co-founder Sameeksha Shetty said the unit was fully automated and operates similar to that of a washing machine controlling the temperature, moisture, and micro-organisms (sensor control).

‘’Within 24 hours, the compost is prepared. Out of 50-kg of organic waste, 5-kg of soil enricher can be obtained. It requires no labour. The solid waste should be loaded

before switching on the machine.”

She said, “Eighteen units of power are required to prepare 100 kgs of waste. Minimal space is sufficient. In case of shortage of space, it can be installed on the roof top. It is noise-free, odour-free and pollution-free.”

The compost generated is of good quality and will help in gardening or farming. Organic compost traders will readily buy this organic manure, she added.

Sai Grandeur Apartment President Vrashabaraj Jain, Corporator Sudhir Shetty among others were present.