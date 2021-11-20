Appeal made to donate eyes, body, after death

Donating eyes will help give sight to corneal blind persons and donating body after death will help the medical students in their practical study, said Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Cariappa.

He was speaking at a programme organised to register names for eye and body donation after death, by Navu Foundation, under its Belaki campaign.

“Age, caste, religion do not pose a hindrance for donating body after death. All of us can donate our eyes and bodies after death. It is the belief of the people that prevent one from donating body. If the body is donated within four to six hours of the death, then it will be beneficial,” he said.

Entrepreneur Harapalli Ravindra said that the eyes are an important organ. The donation of eyes will help those suffering from corneal blindness to get vision.

Donating eyes will help to overcome blindness in the country, he added.

Bharata Jnana Vijnana Samsthe vice president Ahmmed Hagare said, “About 30% of blind people in the world are in India. On average, 50,000 people lose their lives daily in the country. If everyone takes a pledge to donate eyes, then blindness can be overcome in the country within 11 days. People suffer from eye problems due to a lack of vitamin A. The excessive use of computers and mobiles is also responsible for poor vision.”

Parameshappa and Roopa, a couple who are blind, inaugurated the programme.

Thirty people who pledged to donate their bodies and 120 people who pledged to donate their eyes were felicitated on the occasion.