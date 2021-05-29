Ashrama School to be converted into Covid Care Centre

MLA K G Bopaiah said that measures will be taken to convert Ashrama School in Thithimathi Maroor into a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

He was speaking after visiting the school and inspecting the facilities.

Better facilities should be provided to the Covid-19 infected. The school has 75 beds. Separate arrangements have been made for men and women, he said.

Earlier, in a meeting, he directed the police to initiate stern action against those who fail to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

The panchayat officials and elected representatives should convince the tribals in colonies to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, said Bopaiah.

Virajpet tahsildar Yogananda said 102 Covid-19 cases were reported in Balele GP limits. Already, 82 people have recovered.

As many as 1,621 were vaccinated against Covid-19. Nittur village has two active cases. Already, 532 villagers have received the vaccine.