Ashrama School to be converted into Covid Care Centre

MLA K G Bopaiah said that measures will be taken to convert Ashrama School in Thithimathi Maroor into a Covid Care Centre (CCC).
He was speaking after visiting the school and inspecting the facilities.
Better facilities should be provided to the Covid-19 infected. The school has 75 beds. Separate arrangements have been made for men and women, he said.
Earlier, in a meeting, he directed the police to initiate stern action against those who fail to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.
The panchayat officials and elected representatives should convince the tribals in colonies to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, said Bopaiah.
Virajpet tahsildar Yogananda said 102 Covid-19 cases were reported in Balele GP limits. Already, 82 people have recovered.
As many as 1,621 were vaccinated against Covid-19. Nittur village has two active cases. Already, 532 villagers have received the vaccine.
