Ban on plastic in Sullia from Sept 1

Following heavy rain, Sullia Town Panchayat has decided to postpone the implementation of ban on plastic from August 15 to September 1.

It was decided to postpone the implementation of the plastic ban at a preparatory meeting chaired by Town Panchayat administrative and tahsildar N A Kunhi Ahammed.

Due to heavy rain, awareness programmes on the ill effects of plastic could not be carried out.

The meeting decided to take out awareness rallies from Halegate in Sullia to Gandhinagara. The shopkeepers and public would be informed about the ill effects of plastic. After September 1, fine will be imposed on the shopkeepers stocking the banned plastics, it was decided in the meeting.

Earlier, Swaccha Sullia team and others demonstrated alternatives to plastic.

A two-wheeler rally was held from Chennakeshava Temple to create awareness on plastic ban.

The riders picked all the dumped plastics on the main road and created awareness among public to dispose of plastic waste scientifically.