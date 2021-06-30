Ban on stay of tourists in Kodagu till July 5

Assistant Commissioner and tourism department Deputy Director Iswar Kumar Kandoo said that the stay of tourists in homestays, resorts, star hotels and lodges is totally banned in the district till July 5.

If the general public comes across instances where tourists are staying in Kodagu, they may inform the district administration through helpline 1077.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said the stay of tourists in the district is banned till further orders.

A task force comprising officials from the police department, revenue department and tourism department has been formed towards the inspection of homestays and resorts in the district, he said.

The license of two homestays that have violated Covid-19 lockdown guidelines has been scrapped. Measures have been taken to restrict the entry of tourist vehicles at the check posts on the district borders, he added.