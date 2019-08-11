'Be cautious about water, vector-borne diseases'

District Health Officer Dr Ramakrishna Rao has called upon the people to be cautious of water-borne and vector-borne diseases that are common after the floods that occurred in several areas in the district.

Speaking to mediapersons here, on Sunday, Rao said following floods there were chances of open wells and borewell being contaminated with polluted and muddy water.

“Water should be boiled for 20 minutes before consumption. Water samples from the wells and borewells should be tested for potability. If it is not potable, then it should be chlorinated and should be tested again.” Water-borne diseases like diarrhea, typhoid, rat fever and jaundice are common after deluge. In addition, vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya can also occur, he said.

“The public should ensure that water does not remain stagnant in their surroundings which can otherwise lead to breeding of mosquitoes. Source deduction should be taken up.”

About 100 teams with multi-purpose workers, health assistants, nursing college students and NSS volunteers are engaged in visiting households and demonstrating on source deduction. In some areas, about 10% to 12% larvae breeding sites were identified.

Rao appealed to the people not to eat cut fruits that are sold in open by the street vendors. Even vegetables should be thoroughly washed in hot water before cooking. Personal hygiene should also be maintained as there are all possibility of H1N1 in the district.

Dakshina Kannada has registered 813 dengue cases since January. On Saturday, 60 suspected dengue cases have been registered in the district. One confirmed death has been announced by the state committee. The district death audit committee has confirmed another death due to dengue, which is yet to be confirmed by state committee, he added.