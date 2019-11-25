BEL’s hi-tech school opens in Madikeri

The hi-tech school constructed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was inaugurated by Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya and BEL Human Resource Department Director K M Shivakumaran, in Madikeri on Monday.

The new building of the Model Government Higher Primary School has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.28 crore, to include classrooms, head teacher’s office, computer room, library, kitchen, physical education teacher’s room, Nali-Kali class and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, K M Shivakumaran said that the students have to utilise the facilities provided by the government and non-government organisations to make their future brighter.

He also noted that BEL has been playing a significant role in the defence sector of India. The company decided to choose Kodagu district, which has also immensely contributed to the defence.

“A new school building was constructed for the government primary school in this regard towards providing a good learning atmosphere,” he added.

Former director of the Education Department, G R Basavaraj, called upon the non-government organisations to join hands with the government to build better infrastructure in government schools.

Previously, Zilla Panchayat CEO Charulatha Somal had submitted a proposal to BEL to build a new school building, he said.

School Development and Monitoring Committee President Shivashankar, DDPI P S Machado, Block Education Officer Gayathri and Akshara Dasoha Education Officer H K Pandu were present.