Beltangady MLA Harish Poonja tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Harish Poonja who had mild fever had submitted his throat swab on Tuesday. Apart from fever, the MLA did not suffer from any other symptoms and had decided to avail treatment at his home.

The MLA had recently met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.

He posted a message on social media appealing to those who had accompanied him in the past few days to get themselves quarantined.