‘Bengre village in need of basic facilities’

Bengre village, which was merged with other wards in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in 1996, still lacks basic amenities, Salavuddin, president of the new Bengre Village Development Committee, has said.

Bengre, with 3,500 households and a population of 25,000, is under the jurisdiction of ward 60 and 11 of Mangaluru City Corporation. The village covers Fathima Church, Bokkapattna Bengre, Kudroli Bengre, Kasba Bengre and Thota Bengre.

Hopes were revived when the district administration declared the village as Bengre village in 2012. Yet, development and facilities remain as a mirage for Bengre, known for the harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities. Though the villagers are paying self-assessment tax, the city corporation has not provided any facilities to the people, Salavuddin charged.

He said the funds of elected representatives, either MLA, MP or any corporator have not yet been utilised for the village. The water supply, UGD, concretisation, interior roads, development of the primary and high school, maternity ward, and police station works are yet to be completed, he said.

The villagers have formed Bengre rural development committee to lobby with politicians and address their problems.

Committee's honorary president Nazir Hussain and general secretary Faizal were present in the press meet.