Bhovi association president shot at over petty issue

Bhovi Samaja district unit president and JD(S) worker Sujit (35) suffered injuries after he was shot by a man at Convent Bane near Somwarpet on Sunday night.

Ganapathi, the accused, is a BJP worker. Both got into a verbal spat over a petty issue on Sunday night and Ganapathi, in a fit of rage fired at Sujit, with a double-barrel gun.

An injured Sujit was rushed to the hospital. The accused is absconding.

Later, in a press conference, Karnataka Rajya Bhovi Mahasabha president H Manjappa urged for the arrest of the accused who attempted to murder district unit Bhovi Samaja President Sujit.

“Protection should be given to Sujit’s family,” he added.

Manjappa further said that Sujit was actively involved in social works. He was working towards providing facilities to people belonging to Bhovi community.

“Unable to bear Sujit’s popularity, Ganapathi, the accused, has opened fire at Sujit,” he added.

A case has been registered in Somwarpet police station. An injured Sujit has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru.

Bhovi Mahasabha honourary president R C Vijay, secretary Subramani, leaders Annappa, Krishna and Raja were present.