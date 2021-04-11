Birds play significant role in afforestation, says ornithologist

Ornithologist Dr S V Narasimhan said that the birds help in maintaining ecological balance. But, due to deforestation, various species of birds are endangered.

He was speaking during a workshop organised by Navu Pratishthana, at Patrika Bhavan.

He said that 70% of the greenery in the world has only become possible through birds. In order to protect the forests, we have to protect the birds.

"It is learned that birds started flying 25 crore years ago. They have been inspirational in the creation of planes. Therefore, the world of Science too is indebted to birds," he said.

The forest department has been spending crores to preserve forests. But, the birds and animals are preserving forests without any expectations, he added.

About 30% of paddy produce is eaten by bandicoot. An owl feeds on about 1,500 rats and mice in a month, thus helping farmers a great deal. Birds also feed on termites which destroy trees, he said.

Navu Pratishthana founder Gowtham Kiraganduru spoke on the occasion.