BJP will win MLC polls, says Bopaiah

As BJP has a large number of members supported by it in the Gram Panchayats of Kodagu district, the BJP will win the Legislative Council elections from the local bodies constituency, said MLA K G Bopaiah.

Speaking at the campaign held at Mullusoge, Koodumangalore, Hebbale, Torenoor and Shirangala, he said that the voters should be careful while casting their vote, by giving preference.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that both the state and Central governments have implemented several pro-people programmes. Priority had also been given to rural development.

He urged the government to hike the honorarium amount for Gram Panchayat presidents and members.

BJP candidate Suja Kushalappa was present.