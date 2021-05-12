Blood donation camp in Balele on May 26

Aishwarya Charitable Trust will organise a blood donation camp at the local primary health centre in Balele at 10 am on May 26, stated a press release.

Currently, there is a requirement of blood for Covid patients who have turned anaemic, pregnant women and road accident victims. Many of the tribal people are also suffering from anaemia.

Donors may contact health department personnel Lokesh (9731463734) or Chandan (8105232022).

People in the age group of 18-60 may donate blood. Blood donated by a person can save three lives, the trust’s administration officer Vishwanath stated in the press release.