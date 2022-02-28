Boluvar Mohammed Kunhi's 'Monusmrathi' book released

Boluvar Mohammed Kunhi's 'Monusmrathi' was released in a programme organised jointly by Navakarnataka Prakashana and Bahuvachanam Samskrithika Sanghatane in Puttur.

Speaking after the book's release, writer Farzana Ashraf U T said that the book has beautifully explained about the Beary community.

"Boluvar has shown that education is important in life," she said.

Writer Dr Narendra Rai said, "Monusmrathi has Gandhi's India. He has shown the India that we live in through his works. He has shown pluralistic India."

Author Boluvar Mohammed Kunhi said, "I have not lied in my autobiography. Kadabakar Abdul Khader Haji has played a vital role in my education. I had dedicated my first work to teacher Appi Bai. It was my father who motivated me to go to school and taught me to offer namaaz."

Boluvar Mohammed Kunhi couple were felicitated by Bahuvachanam.

Dr Shreesha Kumar M K of Bahuvachanam presided and theatre personality I K Boluvar was present.