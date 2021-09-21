Bribe case: Association to continue to support contractor

District PWD Contractors' Association president Ravi Chengappa said that the association will continue to support contractor Nandakumar who had submitted a complaint against Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Panchayat Raj department executive engineer L Srikantaiah.

Conducting a raid, the ACB sleuths had arrested Srikantaiah while he was receiving a bribe.

Addressing reporters, Ravi Changappa said that the association will conduct severe protests if Srikantaiah continues in his post.

He also demanded an inquiry into the projects handled by some officials in Bengaluru. Even after two years, the bills have not been paid for the works.

Complainant Nandakumar alleged that Srikantaiah is backed by influential persons who are protecting him. A lot of pressure is being mounted on the ACB officials right from the day of the raid.

Around 15 MLAs had allegedly called ACB officials over the phone. However, the ACB officials did not pay heed, said Ravi Chengappa.

“Officials would demand 20% commission to sign the bills. Or else, the files would not be cleared,” he added.

Association secretary Ravi Kumar and treasurer Ravindra Rai were present.

Congress to release proof

District Congress Committee working president Dharmaja Uttappa said that the party will release the proof of corruption in the public works department.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, he claimed to have possession of an 800-paged document about the massive corruption in the PWD.

He also said that Zilla Panchayat engineer Srikantaiah who was recently caught red-handed by the ACB had a history of corruption.

Even though Congress members in the Zilla Panchayat had submitted a complaint against him, no action was taken, he said.

Dharmaja Uttappa alleged that the MLAs of the district are protecting the corrupt officials, including Srikantaiah.

He condemned the move by the state government of demolishing temples in Nanjangud.

"If a Congress government had done the same thing, the BJP would have created unrest in the state by now," he added.

Leaders Tennira Maina, I G Chinnappa, Suraj Hosuru and Nandakumar were present.