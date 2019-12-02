Bridge-cum-barrage on River Nethravathi soon

The tender process for construction of a bridge-cum-barrage across River Nethravathi to supply water to Ullal and nearby areas has been completed.

The construction is being taken up to also provide direct connectivity between Harekala and Adyar.

The work is likely to be started in the second week of December.

The project, at an estimated cost of Rs 174 crore, will provide a 520-metre long and 8.8-metre high barrage. A 10-metre wide bridge will be constructed to connect Harekala and Adyar.

The tender has been entrusted to firm owned by entrepreneur G Shankar. The officials from Minor Irrigation Department are making arrangement for laying foundation for the proposed work.

The work is being taken up under Pashchima Vahini project.

The proposal for the project was submitted by Minor Irrigation department officials to the State Cabinet in 2017. The cabinet approved the detailed project report (DPR) in March 2018.

The estimated project cost was approved in March 2019. After receiving the approval, the Minor Irrigation officials floated the tender to take up the work, said Gokuldas, of the Mangaluru division of the department.

A firm owned by G Shankar and SRR Constructions from Hyderabad had submitted bid for the work and the tender was entrusted to G Shankar’s company.

The project should be completed within two years, said officials of the Minor Irrigation department.

52 gates

The barrage will have 52 gates and a capacity to store 0.66 TMC feet water. The barrage will be constructed downstream of Thumbe vented dam.

At present, water can be stored up to a height of 8.5 metre. Depending on the requirement of Ullal and surrounding areas, the height of the barrage can be increased in future.

The foundation will be built to aid increase the height in future, said Minor Irrigation officials.

Once the barrage cum bridge is constructed, the residents of Harekala can reach Adyar, situated seven kilometres away from Pumpwell on NH 75, within a short span of time. At present, they have to traverse 35 km via Konaje, Deralakatte, Thokkottu and Pumpwell to reach Mangaluru.

Mangaluru Assembly constituency MLA U T Khader has said, “The project has been prepared keeping in mind the growth of the areas in the constituency in the next 30 years.”

The former minister added, “It is one of my dream projects to the constituency.”

The bridge will benefit residents of around 20 villages in around Harekala.