M'luru builder spends Rs 2L to bring WB workers in bus

Builder spends Rs 2 lakh to bring construction workers to Mangaluru from West Bengal in bus

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 12:21 ist
The bus which left Mangaluru on July 18 covered a whopping 5,100 kms and the expenses incurred in bringing back the labourers exceeded Rs 2 lakh

A sleeper bus engaged by Marian Projects Private Limited (MPPL) to ferry 35 migrant labourers from Malda district in West Bengal, reached Mangaluru late Monday night.

The bus which left Mangaluru on July 18 covered a whopping 5,100 kms and the expenses incurred in bringing back the labourers exceeded Rs 2 lakh, according to the builder Naveen Cardoza.

The project of a 23-floor high-rise building with 300 apartments, 100 offices was hit hard due to the non-availability of labourers, who had returned to their native villages in Malda district, situated close to the Bangladesh border, following the lockdown announced by the Union government, to contain the spread of the pandemic.

During the lockdown, 175 labourers of the project had returned to their homes. About 30,000 labourers from Mangaluru had returned to their native villages in different parts of the country during the lockdown.

Recently Naveen had arranged the flight tickets of five expert masons from Kolkata to Bengaluru. Their airfares and travel expenditure were borne by Naveen, who is also chairman of CREDAI, Mangaluru.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
labourer
construction workers
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

When Saaya met Cleopatra: A love story in Kabini

When Saaya met Cleopatra: A love story in Kabini

Swiss Alps alive with sound of music

Swiss Alps alive with sound of music

The Lead: Anu Menon and the making of 'Shakuntala Devi'

The Lead: Anu Menon and the making of 'Shakuntala Devi'

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

 