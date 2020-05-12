Buses to operate in Udupi from today

The district administration has permitted KSRTC and private buses to operate with 50% of the total capacity from Wednesday.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha instructed that the ticket fare for the travel should not exceed the amount fixed by the RTO. The passengers should use masks and also maintain social distancing.

Besides, the bus conductors and drivers should use a mask, hand gloves and sanitisers. The buses should be completely sanitised after the travel hours. The buses will be permitted to operate within the district limits.

Twenty KSRTC buses and 16 private buses were permitted from Udupi to Kundapur, Kaup, Mallaru, Byndoor, Hoode, Brahmavar, Alevoor and Barkur. The travel timings are from 7 am to 7 pm.

No middlemen

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration has not appointed any middlemen to help people who want to travel inter-state and inter-district.

He said the administration has received complaints against some unscrupulous elements who are deceiving people by promising to arrange their travel for a fee. He urged people not to become victims of such fraud.

The Seva Sindhu portal is available and there are nodal officers appointed for the purpose. Thus, people who want to travel should go through the official channels and the travel pass, he added.