Candidates face competition from rebels in CMC polls

Campaigning for Madikeri City Municipal Council elections is in full swing, despite the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates from BJP, Congress, JD(S), SDPI and independent candidates have been carrying out door-to-door visits.

The official candidates of political parties have a tough competition ahead, as the rebel candidates who have contested independently are campaigning against the selected candidates.

Amidst the campaigning by BJP, Congress and JD(S) parties, the SDPI candidates too are campaigning extensively in order to strengthen their vote bank.

Organised efforts

While Congress and other parties are trying to convince the people to vote for them, the BJP has taken the CMC election as its prestige issue.

Even though the district is a strong fortress of the BJP, in Assembly and in the Parliament, it had missed a chance in the City Municipal Council during the previous term, after Congress and SDPI entered into a post-electoral alliance.

BJP managed to get the CMC vice president’s post during the lottery, while Congress got the president’s post. This time, BJP is not leaving any stone unturned in getting a majority of seats.

On the other, Congress is eying on taking over the CMC, after losing power in various local organisations. So far, the party has not entered into an alliance with any party.

Bribe allegations

It has been alleged that the voters are being bribed in some wards of the CMC.

The candidates are allegedly distributing notes to the people.

109 candidates in fray

After four candidates withdrew their nominations, a total of 109 candidates are in the fray.

Candidates from both BJP and Congress are contesting from all wards. JD(S) has fielded its candidates in 22 wards, while 9 candidates are contesting from SDPI, four from Aam Aadmi Party and one candidate from Karnataka Rastra Sangha.

Triangular contest

A triangular competition is seen in most of the wards and in several other wards, there is a tough competition between two strong candidates.

Rebel candidates have posed challenges to the candidates from both BJP and Congress in some other wards. A total of 27 independent candidates including the rebels have filed their nominations.

The candidature of rebels is expected to result in the erosion of votes for candidates from both BJP and Congress even though the independents cannot make it to victory in some wards.

EC issues instructions

In the wake of Covid-19, the Election Commission has issued strict directions to the political parties, with regard to campaigning.

*Campaigning in groups is not permitted.

*A maximum of five members including the candidates and their followers are allowed during the door-to-door campaign.

*Use of vehicles for campaigning is prohibited.

*Campaigning can be carried out through electronic media.

*Candidates can distribute handbills printed as per the standard rules.

*Wearing face masks is compulsory during campaigning.