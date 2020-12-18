Cases registered for violation of model code of conduct

Two cases on violation of model code of conduct pertaining to Gram Panchayat polls have been registered in Kodagu district, said District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

A case has been registered against Bhaskar Nayak of Koodumagaluru Hulugunda on the charges of printing a booklet with the photo of political party leaders along with making a reference to development works initiated in the village.

Further, cases have been booked under IPC section 188 against Abdul Rasheed, Kaveramma and Mishriya for using the party symbols and leaders and campaigning on social media.

The election officers have filed complaints in Kushalnagar and Madikeri civil courts.

Training session

A training session was held for presiding polling officers and assistant presiding officers at St Joseph School in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and election observer A Devaraj visited the school and inspected the ongoing training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the election will be held in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks in the first phase on December 22. The officials should strictly adhere to the guidelines of the State Election Commission.

The Gram Panchayat elections are held without any political party symbols. The officials should ensure that free and fair elections are conducted, she added.

She further said that the officials should work in coordination.

Trainers K J Diwakar, K C Dayanand, Prashanth, Wilfred Crasta, Narayana Reddy and others spoke on the measures to be taken during mustering and de-mustering.