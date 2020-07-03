‘Centre ignored pleas to ban import of silk from China’

‘Centre ignored pleas to ban import of silk from China’

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 03 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 23:33 ist

The Central government’s decision to ban popular Chinese apps is an eye-wash, said Mangalore MLA U T Khader.

"Karnataka's plea on banning the import of silk from China in order to protect farmers of Ramanagara district has received no response. The Centre should also show courage to ban the export of iron ore to China," Khader said and added that the Centre's decision had left many IT experts without jobs.

The Centre’s decision will not help much. Khader sought to know why the Centre had received contributions to the tune of Rs 30 crore from TikTok India.

He told reporters at Circuit House on Friday that the persons testing positive for Covid-19 couldn’t be shifted to hospitals due to lack of ambulances. Also, some hospitals were refusing to admit Covid-19 patients.

Khader also condemned the disrespect shown towards the mortal remains of the people who had succumbed to Coronavirus.

He urged the state government to identify sites for performing last rites of Covid-19 victims.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

U T Khader
Central government
Chinese apps
import of silk
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

 