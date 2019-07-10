Changes in traffic to make Madikeri passenger-friendly

Various changes have been introduced to the vehicular movement in order to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic in Madikeri.

Recently, cones were installed on the road by the traffic police at General Thimayya Circle and Chowki to prevent haphazard movement of vehicles.

Now, the road coming from Press Club has been converted into a one-way road. Parking has been banned in front of West End. The move has been lauded by the public as frequent traffic congestion is seen in front of Kaveri Hall during marriages and other functions.

Industrial Estate Road has been converted into a one-way road on an experimental basis.

Vehicles coming from KSRTC road have to take a long route to reach Race Course Road.

No changes have been made in the movement of vehicles on Kohinoor Road. Therefore, the vehicles will pass through the Sub-registrar Office to reach Race Course Road.

Steps have also been taken to make the new private bus stand passenger friendly.

Even though the new private bus stand was inaugurated on Race Course Road a year ago, only a few buses turned up at it. With the current traffic diversion, it has now become mandatory for all private buses to ferry passengers from the new private bus stand, from Wednesday.

Private buses coming to Madikeri from rural areas have been reaching the new private bus stand through General K S Thimayya Circle - Raja Seat Road - LIC Office Road.

Buses from the new private bus stand move via Industrial Estate Road - KSRTC bus stand - Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah Circle and General Thimayya Circle to go out of the town.

As a lot of private buses stopped at the old bus stand for a long time, the buses have been restricted to wait for only five minutes. This is to provide more connectivity of buses at the new private bus stand.

Roshan, a passenger at the new private bus stand said there is a need to provide proper lighting facilities at the new private bus stand. The parking of private vehicles should be prohibited at the new private bus stand during nights.

He also pointed out that the new commercial stalls at the bus stands are not occupied.

City Municipal Council Commissioner Ramesh said that tenders have not been invited for auctioning of the stalls.

The process will be completed within the next 15 days, he added.