Chaos at Mangaluru PHC after hundreds gather to receive Covid vaccine

Chaos prevailed outside the Government School at Bejai -Kapikad in Mangaluru where Bejai -Kapikad Urban Primary Health Centre had set up a vaccination centre, after people gathered in large numbers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday morning.

People had arrived as early as 4 am to stand in a queue to get the jab. Unfortunately, only 200 tokens were issued for the jab by the staff. In fact, people were standing in a long queue for nearly 500 meters at the venue, said the onlookers.

Shah, a resident of Mangaluru who had arrived early morning, said “I had tried to schedule even in a private hospital in Mangaluru. But I could not get the appointment for the last 13 days. Now, I have received an appointment for a vaccine at Bejai-Kapikad. When I reached here, I realised that tokens have already been issued.”

Many alleged that the tokens were issued according to the whims and fancies of the staff. “Inform the people when vaccines arrive in large numbers, so that many people are benefited. When we get the vaccination schedule, why are the staff engaged in issuing tokens? asked Sathish to DH.

Vijaya said “I received an SMS for the vaccine schedule. Accordingly, I arrived at 8.30 am. Looking at the long queue, I am doubtful about getting a job.”

Another beneficiary said there is no guarantee that we may get the vaccine tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru former Mayor Shashidhar Hegde who arrived at the spot said “Dakshina Kannada district had received 6000 doses of vaccine on Sunday. Accordingly, 3000 doses were distributed to Urban PHCs in the City. The government and district administration should allot at least 1000 doses to each Urban PHC, to ensure that all those who arrive get the jab. Additional quantities of vaccines should be supplied to Dakshina Kannada district,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, volunteers of Covid-19 Helpline of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee led by former MLC Ivan D’Souza staged a protest outside the vaccination centre demanding free vaccines for all.

He said free vaccines should be administered in private hospitals. When private hospitals get enough vaccines, why do the government hospitals fail to get them? he sought to know.

According to the department of health and family welfare first dose of Covishield would be administered to those above 45 years category in all the 10 Urban PHCs in Mangaluru. No vaccination drive was held at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

As on May 30, a total of 4,43,423 were administered with Covid-19 vaccines in Dakshina Kannada. As many as 3,31,706 have received the first dose while 1,11,717 have received the second jab in the district.