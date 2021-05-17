Chundekadu villagers await basic facilities

Chundekadu villagers await basic facilities

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • May 17 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:02 ist
Chundekadu village in Suntikoppa.

Chundekadu village under Suntikoppa hobli and Gram Panchayat has been deprived of basic facilities for the last 25 years.

The requests by the villagers to provide power supply and mobile phone network have fallen on the deaf ears.

The people of Chundekadu alleged that the local Gram Panchayat representatives only appear before the people during elections and are busy with party politics the rest of the time.

The village comes under Uluguli revenue village. Uluguli is also one of the major wards of the village.

Power supply woes

The power supply is almost nil once the rainy season begins, said the villagers.

Any disruption in the power supply due to rain will take weeks together to be restored.

A significant number of villagers work as plantation labourers in Tata coffee plantation.

The villagers said that the elected representatives are only there for namesake.

Online classes

Even though the village comprising around 450 voters, is at a distance of 400 meters from Suntikoppa town, there is no proper mobile phone network in the village.

The students have been deprived of online classes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Some students go to Suntikoppa Main Road or go to their relative’s houses outside their village, to attend online classes.

The condition of ailing persons turns pathetic during emergencies. As there is no telephone network, people cannot call an ambulance. 

Even though the people asked for basic facilities, the elected representatives are least bothered, said villagers Manju, Chandra, Narayana, Suresh and others.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chundekadu village
lack of basic facilities
elected representatives absent
Suntikoppa
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 