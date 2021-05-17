Chundekadu villagers await basic facilities

Chundekadu village under Suntikoppa hobli and Gram Panchayat has been deprived of basic facilities for the last 25 years.

The requests by the villagers to provide power supply and mobile phone network have fallen on the deaf ears.

The people of Chundekadu alleged that the local Gram Panchayat representatives only appear before the people during elections and are busy with party politics the rest of the time.

The village comes under Uluguli revenue village. Uluguli is also one of the major wards of the village.

Power supply woes

The power supply is almost nil once the rainy season begins, said the villagers.

Any disruption in the power supply due to rain will take weeks together to be restored.

A significant number of villagers work as plantation labourers in Tata coffee plantation.

The villagers said that the elected representatives are only there for namesake.

Online classes

Even though the village comprising around 450 voters, is at a distance of 400 meters from Suntikoppa town, there is no proper mobile phone network in the village.

The students have been deprived of online classes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Some students go to Suntikoppa Main Road or go to their relative’s houses outside their village, to attend online classes.

The condition of ailing persons turns pathetic during emergencies. As there is no telephone network, people cannot call an ambulance.

Even though the people asked for basic facilities, the elected representatives are least bothered, said villagers Manju, Chandra, Narayana, Suresh and others.