Civic Workers' Day observed in Madikeri

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that one-acre land has been identified for the civic workers in Madikeri. The sites will be allotted and houses will be constructed for the civic workers.

He was speaking during Civic Workers' Day organised by the CMC in Madikeri.

The civic workers have discharged their duties effectively during the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The civic workers should lead a dignified life. Emphasis should be given to the education of their children, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that one-acre land has been identified for Gruha Bhagya Yojana.

Measures will be taken to provide facilities from the government to the civic workers, she added.

CMC commissioner Ramdas said that the special allowance for the civic workers whose service has been regularised has been increased. An honorary allowance of Rs 7,000 is given to the civic workers annually.

An incentive of Rs 1.50 lakh was given to a student under Special Component Plan (SCP)-Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for a student availing training from Indian Administrative Service.

The civic workers were also felicitated on occasion.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo and others were present.