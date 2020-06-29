CM accords rank of state minister for KCDA chairman

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa accorded the rank of 'state minister' to Mattar Rathnakar Hegde who is serving as chairman of Karnataka State Coastal Development Authority (KCDA) here recently.

Hegde who was appointed a chairman of KCDA in February this year was accorded the rank of state minister in recognition of his hard work, party sources told DH.

Hegde, prior to being appointed as chairman of KCDA, had served as the president of the Udupi BJP unit for four years.

Hegde who was into politics since his college-going days had served as a syndicate member in law university, Udupi Advocates Bar Association, chairman of APMC among others. He was also in more than a dozen committees set up to oversee the renovation of temples across the district.

As chairman of KCDA, he enjoys a cordial relationship with Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje and all MLAs from the coastal districts.

In order to expedite developmental projects, an office is being set up for the KCDA chairman in Udupi.