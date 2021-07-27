CM changed as per high command's decision: Bopaiah

In spite of the chief minister of Karnataka being changed, as per the decision of the BJP high command, the BJP government will complete its tenure, said MLA K G Bopaiah.
He was speaking after initiating the development work of Balele-Nittur Road at an estimated cost of Rs 66 lakh.
"B S Yediyurappa has tendered his resignation as per the directions of the high command. The development works will be continued in the state," he added.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP-led government has been successful in initiating development works. Several programmes will be implemented for the development of tribals in the Nittur Gram Panchayat, said the MLA.
Nittur Gram Panchayat president Chakkera Soorya Ayyappa said that with the support of the MLA, development works are being implemented in a phased manner.
A 2 km road, developed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh connecting Karmadu, Bendeguthi, Tattekere, Kumbarakatte, Paladalla and Mallur was inaugurated on the occasion.
