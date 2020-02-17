‘CM has assured alternative sites to Balugodu residents’

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured to provide alternative sites to the residents of Balugodu, claimed a delegation of Bahujana Karmikara Sangha and Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti that met chief minister in Bengaluru recently.

The delegation was led by freedom fighter H S Doreswamy.

The chief minister said that the poor houseless, who are staying in government land, would be provided with sites. He has directed the officials not to clear the encroachments, without providing alternative facility to the residents. Yediyurappa also assured of convening a high-level meeting to solve the land and house issues, members of the delegation added.

The delegation had requested the chief minister to initiate measures towards sanctioning of residential sites and agricultural land. Also, to clear pending applications on Form 50, 53, 57, 94 C and 94 CC should be cleared soon and to provide title deeds to the deserving people. The land where the houseless are currently staying should be surveyed in order to allocate the same land to the people, members added.

Doreswamy will visit Kodagu on February 18 and will meet Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy. The veteran freedom fighter, after speaking to the DC on the demands of Balugodu residents, will visit the Balugodu village, activist K Monnappa said.

Doreswamy is the president of Bhoomi mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchita Horata Central Committee.