Coast Guard assists in evacuation

A crew member on board MV Vishva Prena was evacuated after he sustained neck injuries while lashing the crane hook on Thursday night. He is reportedly safe and is undergoing treatment at the A J Hospital in the city.

India Coast Guard DHQ 3 coordinated the medical evacuation of Sonu Soni through a local agent. Sonu sustained neck injuries while lashing the crane hook, said Coast Guard Commander, S S Dasila.

The vessel was on passage to Kochi. It was asked to head closer to the New Mangalore Port to facilitate evacuation after they received information from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai, said Dasila.