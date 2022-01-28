Coast Guards conducts workshop to combat oil spills

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) conducted a two-day seminar-cum-workshop, including a mock drill/tabletop exercise on combating oil spills.

Commander Coast Guard DIG S B Venkatesh addressing a gathering highlighted the importance and the need for concerted efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring safer coasts and a clean marine environment.

The workshop also included a tabletop exercise (TTEX). The aim of TTEX was to get all stakeholders on a common grid for PR operation and to respond favourably in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard.

In addition, a mock drill encompassing practical demonstration of PR equipment of ICG including NMPT showcased for better assimilation of PR operations by resource agencies and stakeholders, said Venkatesh.

The rationale of the seminar was to build and launch coordinated efforts for protecting the shores of Karnataka during any unforeseen situation of oil spillage at sea/port limits.

The seminar/workshop was attended by representatives of New Mangalore Port Trust, State Pollution Control Board, fisheries department of Mangalore, CISF, Customs, CSP, M/s MRPL and other important stakeholders.