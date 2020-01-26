Colourful Republic Day celebrations in Mangaluru

Students of VIBGYOR Roots and Rise-Mangaluru celebrated the 71st Republic Day in a different and meaningful manner.

The school under ‘Constitution Awareness Week’ conducted ‘Let’s be Responsible’, a special march past headed by the students’ council.

Cultural events like singing of patriotic songs in Hindi and Kannada, a short skit on ‘My Constitutional Rights’ and dance were held. VIBGYOR Roots and Rise-Mangaluru Principal Dr Kusum D’Sa said, ‘’Purpose of this activity was to help students understand the Indian Constitution and to make them aware of their duties towards building a strong nation.’’

At Corp Bank

Corporation Bank celebrated the Republic Day at its corporate office in the city.Unfurling the national flag, MD and CEO P V Bharathi said Republic Day was an occasion to remember the sacrifice made by freedom fighters for the well-being of their countrymen and to pay our tributes to the armed forces, who strive to protect our honour.

At Gonzaga School

The Republic Day was celebrated with pride and patriotism at St Aloysius Gonzaga School. Principal Rev Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo hoisted the flag and addressed the students on the importance of Constitution and Preamble.

He gave a call to students to read and understand the Preamble, stay united and work for the betterment of our country and also to uphold the honour, integrity, dignity and uniqueness of the nation.

To sensitise the students about the Constitution, there was a video presentation on making of Indian Constitution.

Parade by CISF

A vibrant parade by the CISF unit of Panambur, NMPT Fire Service, Scouts and Guides of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 at Panambur and NMPT School marked the Republic Day celebrations at New Mangalore Port Trust. In his address, NMPT Chairman A V Ramana urged the port fraternity to rekindle the values instilled in the society by the founding fathers of the nation.

At Kanachur

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in grandeur at Kanachur Healthcare Education campus in Natekal.

Kanachur Islamic Education Trust Chairman U K Monu, in his address, highlighted the significance of the day and told the children that the future of their country lies in their hands.