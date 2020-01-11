Communal harmony is at stake in country: Devanur

Poet and writer Devanur Mahadeva alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had respected Constitution of India by folding his hand before it, has shot at the Constitution now.

Speaking at a Janandolana meeting, organised by Jilla Pragathipara Janandolana Samiti at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Saturday, he said, “Efforts are made to destroy the institutions that were built after the independence. Communal harmony is at stake in the country. Instead of building the country, priority is given for dividing society.”

Condemning according of citizenship on the basis of religion, Mahadeva said, “There is a strife between 99% of Indians and 1% of communals in the country. The students community should unitedly work towards saving and protecting the Constitution.”

“We, the citizens, elected the prime pinister. It is a tragedy that he is asking his own people to prove their citizenship. If CAA is implemented then what will happen to the traditional dwellers of the country?” he asked.

From where should the forest dwellers get documents to prove their citizenship. The forest dwellers will be affected if CAA is implemented in the country, said the writer.

Stating that the government has failed to generate employment in the country, Devanur Mahadeva said that the crops cultivated failed to get a suitable price. There is no guarantee for the money deposited in the bank.

“To divert the attention of the people from economic slowdown and unemployment, the Centre has raked up the issue of CAA and NRC, Mahadeva alleged.

Social activist Mahendra Kumar said, “The RSS, which is trying to destabilise the entire system, notices only the Muslims and Pakistan. They do not have any other issues.”

“Hindu Samajotsava never discusses the nation-building process. It only highlights a few incidents and projects of Muslims as anti-nationals and terrorists. After having understood their misdeeds and true colour, I came out of Bajrang Dal.”

Activist Niketh Raj Maurya said, “RSS and BJP are not our enemies. Their thoughts are our enemies. Individuals should not become enemies. Another movement has started in the country. Even Subhash Chandra Bose was against dividing the nation based on religion.”

The economy of the country is in poor condition. The health sector is ailing. When asked, the Centre points finger at Pakistan, he mocked.

Hindus, Muslims unitedly fought for freedom. Unfortunately, now, the society is being divided on the names of religion. There is a need to build a ‘bridge of harmony’ in society.

Jilla Pragathipara Janandolana Samithi leader V P Shashidhar said, “There is a need to protect constitution by fighting against communal and dictatorship attitude of the BJP. The mindset of RSS and BJP leaders should be cleansed.”