Compensation for farmers as per eligibility: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the compensation for fruit and vegetable growers, affected by Covid-19 lockdown, would be distributed as per the eligibility and through direct benefit transfer.

Banana, papaya, fig, pineapple, watermelon, muskmelon, green chilly, tomato, cabbage, pumpkin, ash gourd, carrot, onion and capsicum crops are included under the compensation scheme.

Every beneficiary will be provided with a maximum compensation of Rs 15,000 per hectare, where the fruits or vegetables were cultivated. Minimum compensation is fixed at Rs 2,000, Annies said.

The farmers, who enrolled under Crop Survey 2019-20, will be eligible for the compensation. The list of the names of farmers enrolled in the survey will be displayed at Raitha Samparka Kendra of the taluk Horticulture department.

Two weeks time will be provided to file objections if any. The farmers need not submit any documents with the application to claim compensation for the above mentioned fruit and vegetable crops.

However, the farmers, who are not enrolled in the Crop Survey, should submit the original copy of RTC, letter of consent (in case of joint RTC), self-declaration certificate, details of bank account, IFSC code and the photocopy of the first page of bank passbook indicating name and address clearly and other necessary documents if the RTC holders have expired.

The application formats are available at the office of the taluk Horticulture departments and at all Nadakatcheri offices.

The last date to submit the application is June 17.

The filled application should be submitted, along with relevant documents, to Senior Assistant Director, Horticulture department (Zilla Panchayat), Madikeri (Phone: 9448336863) and Senior Assistant Director, Horticulture department (Zilla Panchayat), Somwarpet (Phone:855393335) and Senior Assistant Director, Horticulture department (Zilla Panchayat), Ponnampet (Phone:9448049020).