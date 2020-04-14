'Complain against those crossing borders illegally'

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Tuesday urged the public to inform police about those trying to cross the borders illegally.

He said though the borders across the districts were sealed, he had received complaints that people from neighbouring districts, from Mumbai and other places were crossing sealed borders illegally. The public can complain about those breaching the borders to three nodal officers.

He warned of stringent action against those who violate the self-quarantine rules. For the past 15 days, there are no cases (Covid-19) reported in the district.

The second coronavirus patient from Manipura was discharged from TMA Pai hospital and was advised 14 days of home quarantine.

Seventeen people were admitted to the isolation wards on Tuesday. As many as 108 samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for testing. The result of 125 swab samples are pending while 39 samples have tested negative on Tuesday.